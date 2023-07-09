Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Chelmsford and Market Rasen on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Sunday afternoon

Rocambolas 4.05 Market Rasen
Given a pretty confident ride before asserting at Southwell on Monday and is selected to maintain his progress

Sparks Fly 4.50 Ayr
Taken to make it six wins in a row, having again had something to spare when scoring at Chester

Rory The Cat 5.25 Ayr
Won at Beverley recently on second stable start and this 3yo could have more to offer

The Thames Boatman 5.40 Chelmsford
Has some strong form this year and returning to AW can see him leave last month's Yarmouth flop well behind him

Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 9 July 2023
