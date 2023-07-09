Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Chelmsford and Market Rasen on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Sunday afternoon

Rocambolas 4.05 Market Rasen

Given a pretty confident ride before asserting at Southwell on Monday and is selected to maintain his progress

Sparks Fly 4.50 Ayr

Taken to make it six wins in a row, having again had something to spare when scoring at Chester

Rory The Cat 5.25 Ayr

Won at Beverley recently on second stable start and this 3yo could have more to offer

The Thames Boatman 5.40 Chelmsford

Has some strong form this year and returning to AW can see him leave last month's Yarmouth flop well behind him

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Ayr on Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.