Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Ripon on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Drakeholes 3.35 Ayr

Acts well on this track and can go well fresh so has a fair chance of making the most of a good mark

Lady Celia 4.45 Ayr

Back to best for new yard and is still well treated despite going back up 3lb for her cosy Nottingham win.

Lerwick 5.05 Ripon

Improved form when a comfortable winner of his third handicap start and there's a good chance he will come on again over the new trip

Rory The Cat 5.20 Ayr

Has done very well since upped to 1m2f for his new yard and did well to win at Beverley considering he had a troubled run

