Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Lingfield on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Ski Angel 6.07 Ayr

Bred to be useful and still looked to be learning her craft when winning over this course and distance 12 days ago, she can make light of a small rise in the weights

Ayr Poet 6.37 Ayr

Has form figures of 2211 here in his last four starts, carries a penalty for his course-and-distance win on Monday but this eight-year-old is as good as ever and may well be able to strike again

Kats Bob 7.37 Ayr

Value for more than the neck winning margin over Caribbean Sunset in a course-and-distance handicap 12 days ago and can confirm the placings

Goose Rock 7.45 Lingfield

Barring strong support for one of the well-bred fillies, this looks weak and presents the ideal opportunity for him to follow up his recent course-and-distance win

