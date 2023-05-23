Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Hexham on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Abduction 7.00 Ayr

Still has some scope as a sprinter for current yard

First Revolution 8.20 Hexham

Bumped into a well-treated type over C&D ten days ago

Haveyougotmymoney 8.50 Hexham

Can build on latest effort with Brian Hughes again on board

Lawmans Blis 9.00 Ayr

Attractively weighted on some of last year's turf form

Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 23 May 2023
icon
