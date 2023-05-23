Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Hexham on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

7.00 Ayr

Still has some scope as a sprinter for current yard

8.20 Hexham

Bumped into a well-treated type over C&D ten days ago

8.50 Hexham

Can build on latest effort with Brian Hughes again on board

9.00 Ayr

Attractively weighted on some of last year's turf form

