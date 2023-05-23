Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Hexham on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Abduction 7.00 Ayr
Still has some scope as a sprinter for current yard
First Revolution 8.20 Hexham
Bumped into a well-treated type over C&D ten days ago
Haveyougotmymoney 8.50 Hexham
Can build on latest effort with Brian Hughes again on board
Lawmans Blis 9.00 Ayr
Attractively weighted on some of last year's turf form
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 23 May 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement