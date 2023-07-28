Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Newmarket and York on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Friday afternoon

Aberama Gold (2.40 York)

Having fared best of the prominent racers at Ayr recently, when overhauled by four rivals close home, he is taken to add to his two wins last month.

Promoter 2.50 Newmarket

Showed plenty of promise for middle-distance handicaps on his first attempt at Epsom on Derby day.

Fresh 3.00 Ascot

Following a similar preparation, he could well follow up last year's success in this race. The return to 7f looks ideal after he finished well in his latest Wokingham attempt.

Lattam 4.50 Ascot

This looks an excellent opportunity for the progressive 4yo to enhance an already impressive strike-rate.

Read these next:

'He's marginally better off at the weights and is double the price' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections

'He has some serious soft-ground form' - Paul Kealy has five tips for King George day on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.