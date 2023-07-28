Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Newmarket and York on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Friday afternoon

Aberama Gold (2.40 York)

Having fared best of the prominent racers at Ayr recently, when overhauled by four rivals close home, he is taken to add to his two wins last month.

Promoter 2.50 Newmarket

Showed plenty of promise for middle-distance handicaps on his first attempt at Epsom on Derby day.

Fresh 3.00 Ascot

Following a similar preparation, he could well follow up last year's success in this race. The return to 7f looks ideal after he finished well in his latest Wokingham attempt.

Lattam 4.50 Ascot

This looks an excellent opportunity for the progressive 4yo to enhance an already impressive strike-rate.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 July 2023
