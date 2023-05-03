Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot and Pontefract on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Yaanaas 1.30 Ascot
Well-connected four-year-old who has made a good impression on the all-weather this year and should have a bright future on turf

Bradsell 3.50 Ascot
Sustained an injury on final two-year-old start but very promising previously, winning at York before following up in the Coventry at the Royal meeting, and he retains high potential

Chindit 4.25 Ascot
Winner first time out in all three seasons to race and has a good record at Ascot

Little Ted 5.10 Pontefract
Ran surprisingly well on his reappearance over 7f at Thirsk and will be suited by the return to more favourable conditions

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday  

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 3 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips