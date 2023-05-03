Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot and Pontefract on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.30 Ascot

Well-connected four-year-old who has made a good impression on the all-weather this year and should have a bright future on turf

3.50 Ascot

Sustained an injury on final two-year-old start but very promising previously, winning at York before following up in the Coventry at the Royal meeting, and he retains high potential

4.25 Ascot

Winner first time out in all three seasons to race and has a good record at Ascot

5.10 Pontefract

Ran surprisingly well on his reappearance over 7f at Thirsk and will be suited by the return to more favourable conditions

