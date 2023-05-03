Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot and Pontefract on Wednesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Yaanaas 1.30 Ascot
Well-connected four-year-old who has made a good impression on the all-weather this year and should have a bright future on turf
Bradsell 3.50 Ascot
Sustained an injury on final two-year-old start but very promising previously, winning at York before following up in the Coventry at the Royal meeting, and he retains high potential
Chindit 4.25 Ascot
Winner first time out in all three seasons to race and has a good record at Ascot
Little Ted 5.10 Pontefract
Ran surprisingly well on his reappearance over 7f at Thirsk and will be suited by the return to more favourable conditions
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.