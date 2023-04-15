Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
West Balboa 2.25 Aintree
Produced a cracking effort for one so inexperienced when digging deep after a mistake at the last to lead again on the post in the Lanzarote at Kempton.
Irish Point 3.00 Aintree
His Irish Grade 1 form stacks up nicely, notably his good effort in a strong Royal Bond that has worked out well.
Flooring Porter 3.35 Aintree
Fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle but should prove capable of better, having suffered an interrupted preparation in his bid to win that race for the third season running.
Roi Mage 5.15 Aintree
There are strong suggestions from his performances in France that he can reveal himself in a spectacular new light with today's supreme test of stamina.
