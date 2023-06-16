Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree, Goodwood and Fontwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Copper Beach 5.15 Aintree
Unexposed at this trip and can defy a penalty for his Uttoxeter win
Ravens Ark 6.40 Goodwood
Went close off 3lb higher in this race last year
Jersey Lady 7.55 Fontwell
Has quickly formed a good partnership with Victoria Malzard, winning last two starts
Dicey Rielly 8.45 Aintree
Scored in good style on latest outing
