TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree, Goodwood and Fontwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Copper Beach 5.15 Aintree
Unexposed at this trip and can defy a penalty for his Uttoxeter win

Ravens Ark 6.40 Goodwood
Went close off 3lb higher in this race last year

Jersey Lady 7.55 Fontwell
Has quickly formed a good partnership with Victoria Malzard, winning last two starts

Dicey Rielly 8.45 Aintree
Scored in good style on latest outing

Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 16 June 2023
