Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree and Hamilton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

The Big Bite (5.55 Aintree)

Took well to cheekpieces in a major handicap at Newbury on last appearance

Mews House (6.15 Hamilton)

Only just caught at Catterick on Monday and holds strong claims back down in trip and grade

Arkenstaar (6.50 Hamilton)

Runner-up in a handicap here 12 days ago and is open to more progress

Kinondo Kwetu (7.40 Aintree)

Brings strong course-and-distance form to the party after his excellent run here on Grand National day

Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 19 May 2023
