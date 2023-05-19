Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree and Hamilton
The Big Bite (5.55 Aintree)
Took well to cheekpieces in a major handicap at Newbury on last appearance
Mews House (6.15 Hamilton)
Only just caught at Catterick on Monday and holds strong claims back down in trip and grade
Arkenstaar (6.50 Hamilton)
Runner-up in a handicap here 12 days ago and is open to more progress
Kinondo Kwetu (7.40 Aintree)
Brings strong course-and-distance form to the party after his excellent run here on Grand National day
Published on 19 May 2023
