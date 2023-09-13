Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

William Dewhirst 5.00 Carlisle

All starts over 6f, landing Thirsk maiden (heavy) in May and running well to finish third in slightly stronger handicaps (soft) the last twice; latest effort looks even better now with the first two successful since and he shapes as though 7f should suit; respected on ground he likes.

Dionysian 6.45 Southwell

Has shaped nicely in a couple of 7f events since being gelded, latest at Newcastle behind Billy Mill; gives the strong impression he'll relish this step back up in distance, as record reflects (2-2 in 1m contests on AW); runs off a reduced mark with Luke Catton taking off 5lb; respected.

Silver Nightfall 8.30 Kempton

3yo who has form figures of 122131 on AW and that last win was over C&D two weeks ago; up 4lb but she really kicked on again with that smooth success and that was her first try at this trip; big player.

Regal Empire 8.45 Southwell

Ran well in Racing League event at Yarmouth (1m2f) in July, then rallied tenaciously to land the Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot (1m4f) last month; 2-3 at Southwell early this year and commands respect back here; this 3yo colt is open to further improvement.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

