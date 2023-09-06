Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Warren Hill 4.00 Bath

Her breakthrough win had been coming and she duly came clear at Nottingham (1m2f, good) after sitting off a strong pace; whether this pans out so favourably remains to be seen but a 5lb rise is fair and this longer trip promises to suit.

Our Scholar 5.00 Southwell

Has thrived over hurdles for this yard, winning a 2m3f maiden and a pair of 2m events in his last three starts; successful over 1m6f on the Flat in Ireland last summer and he's a big player off a workable mark back in this sphere.

Villalobos 5.25 Lingfield

Being taken on in front can excuse latest defeat and has mostly run well since making winning stable debut here in March (1m2f); could be dangerous if able to dominate.

Hapy La Vie 7.18 Hexham

Had only eight runs and made a good start to chasing; made all when beating So Be It over course and distance in June; up 6lb and absent since (withdrawn from intended start 18 days ago) but could prove hard to catch again.

