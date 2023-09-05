Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Quid Pro Quo 3.00 Bangor

Comes here in a consistent run of form having been thereabouts in handicaps from 2m4f to 2m5f; usually keeps on in his races so going further this afternoon might well suit; tempting.

Cairn Gorm 5.05 Goodwood

Finally took advantage of his reduced mark with a smooth success in a big-field handicap at York in July (6f, good to soft); still has handicapping scope despite a 4lb rise and he remains of interest.

Iris Dancer 6.15 Hamilton

Three C&D wins on her record and she ran right up to this season's best when second here three weeks ago; drops back into a Class 5 for the first time since an easy front-running C&D win in June; big player.

Edwina Sheeran 7.00 Ripon

Dual C&D winner early in the summer who's continued in form since; had to work early to get to the front from a wide stall last time and, while another 2lb higher tonight, she has to enter calculations.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

