Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sinurita 2.00 Fontwell

0-6 over hurdles but seemingly aided by addition of cheekpieces this summer and comes here after creditable second to an improver at Bangor (2m3½f, good) three weeks ago; high on the list.

Cheltenam De Vaige 3.03 Fontwell

Multiple chase/point winner who easily capitalised on good opportunity in weak novice hurdle last month; not getting any younger but will be suited by the trip/ground on this return to chasing and current mark ought to be workable.

Taygar 3.15 York

Novice form over 5f in the spring includes a success at Beverley and solid third at Redcar where she split useful performers; interesting off a workable opening mark on return from 104-day layoff, particularly if the market speaks positively.

Rage Of Bamby 3.50 York

Withdrawn from a few races due to slow ground and appears to need good/firmer; placed in the Rockfel (7f) at two; ran well off top weight in 5f handicap at the Ebor festival (back from layoff) last month, recording a very useful RPR; may improve further; respected back up in distance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

