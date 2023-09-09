Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

First View 2.10 Kempton

Record over C&D reads 11212 and under Christian Howarth it's 2112; 2lb lower than when the combination were successful in this race last year (first-time cheekpieces) and despite meeting trouble he showed the ability remains when beaten half a length by Baltimore Boy back here 17 days ago; fascinating contender.

Naqeeb 2.25 Haydock

Narrowly beaten by subsequent Melrose winner Middle Earth in Newmarket novice in July (1m4f, good to soft) and easily won Kempton novice (1m4f, AW) last time; has also run well on good ground; this Nathaniel half-brother to Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum could play a leading role on handicap debut.

Caius Chorister 3.00 Haydock

Having been short of room she did very well to rally for sixth in the Ebor at York (1m6f, good to firm) a fortnight ago, when back up in distance; she's unexposed at this trip and is one to consider off the same mark.

Botanical 3.45 Ascot

Solid record at novice level, with 1m Hamilton win flanked by a couple of seconds on AW, and all of the form is working out very well; bred to be suited by this new trip; hood applied; strongly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

