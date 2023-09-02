Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lord Bertie 1.35 Chester

Only a length off the Guineas winner Chaldean on debut last July and duly justified favouritism at Ffos Las after; reappearance was a while in coming (having been gelded) but at odds of 4-9 he won by a street at Thirsk (1m, soft) four weeks ago; intriguing handicap debutant for top yard.

Apollo One 2.40 Beverley

Smart sprinter, better than ever this year with four excellent efforts in defeat in hot 6f handicaps, first home in the stand-side group when runner-up in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood four weeks ago; handles any ground and gives the impression he'll cope with today's drop to 5f (for only the second time); leading contender.

Gaassee 3.00 Sandown

Close fourth in Old Newton Cup at Haydock on penultimate start and creditable fourth of seven at Ascot on latest, albeit as 11-8 favourite; campaigned at 1m4f/1m6f in all of his eight handicaps but recent efforts suggest this drop back in trip (he won two novice events at about 1m2f) is well worth a shot.

It's Good to Laugh 5.05 Chester

His latest wins were in novice hurdles two seasons back but he has a good record at Chester, including with places on soft ground on his two visits this year (2m2f and 1m6f); switched from cheekpieces to a visor when second here on latest start; should be bang there again.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

