Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Line Of Fire 3.30 Brighton

0-6 but she ran her best race so far when runner-up behind a well-backed favourite in a C&D nursery (good) eight days ago; did clear best of the closers in that race and she's a big player off the same mark; hood added.

Investment Manager 3.50 Newton Abbot

Up-and-down profile but not of late after back-to-back wins in handicaps here over 3m2f and 2m5f; defied a 5lb rise last time in emphatic fashion and could well do so again.

Well Planted 4.15 Perth

In really good form under Gavin Sheehan over C&D this summer (good/good to soft), winning two starts ago before a close second most recently; drops back down in grade today and he's a strong candidate.

Nazca 8.00 Newcastle

Tackling a sprint trip for the first time when 22-1 winner of 6f classified at Chelmsford last month and followed up in Wolverhampton handicap (6f, Tapeta) ten days later; bang in form and has to be respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

