Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Unwanted Attention 4.05 Cartmel

Well beaten first five starts over hurdles but different story at Uttoxeter in June, attracting support before winning over 2m4f (only four hurdles jumped); Sean Bowen again rides and 5lb higher mark no great barrier if he handles likely softer ground.

The Waiting Game 4.25 Southwell

Off the mark (eighth attempt) in a classified event at Chelmsford (Polytrack) 13 days ago and she followed up with another emphatic win in a 6f handicap there last Thursday; this is tougher off 9lb higher under a penalty but she still looks feasibly treated and is open to more progress; major player.

Cryptos Dream 4.45 Ripon

Built upon her promising stable debut fourth at Windsor (1m, good to firm) when winning with something to spare at Brighton (1m2f, good) last Monday, despite hanging badly left; strong claims under 5lb penalty.

Bowland Park 4.50 Epsom

All wins on good/softer; on a two-year losing spell but arrives in form, having been placed in both runs this term, and remains on a workable mark; has won over C&D and is fresher than most, given the light campaign; warrants respect back here.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

