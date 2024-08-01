- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Palace Green 1.50 Goodwood
Gelded after three runs on soft ground last season; made all in his breakthrough win on the AW (1m2f) but ridden patiently in both his handicaps, coming from last to first before wilting into third at York (1m4f) and then finding significant trouble in running when travelling with purpose at Royal Ascot (1m2f); strong suspicion that he has loads more to offer and Oisin Murphy keeps the faith.
Tropical Storm 2.25 Goodwood
Thrice-raced colt who remains a maiden but is heading appreciably in the right direction, solid second in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot (5f, good to firm) most recently; that form has received two notable boosts since; should have no problem with this easy 6f; strong contender.
Sayedaty Sadaty 3.00 Goodwood
Record of only 1-8 for Andrew Balding and has looked quirky but he appeared to run very well in the Derby (1m4f, good to soft; 50-1 fifth of 16) most recently; has since changed ownership and stable; leading claims provided the Epsom effort is backed up.
Emily Upjohn 3.35 Goodwood
Two Group 1 wins; acts on good to firm; inconsistent in her last four races but went close in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh (1m2f, yielding to soft) latest, collared near the finish having kicked for home a bit too soon in hindsight; leading player provided she remains in similar form.
