Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £100k all-weather pool

The John Quinn-trained mare looks sure to run her race in the opening leg of the Southwell Placepot (5.30), where there is a guaranteed £100,000 pool up for grabs. Also selected is , a course winner who deserves another chance back at this track after flopping at Lingfield last time.

was thought good enough to contest the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in the autumn and will surely be good enough in the 7f novice (6.00).

is another to bank on in the next (6.30). She failed to stay 7f last time and is a big player on her 6f form this year.

I'm not taking any chances in the feature mile fillies' handicap (7.00). is picked with James Doyle rocking up at Southwell for the one ride. , who should relish a first attempt at a mile, also goes in, along with , who looks a surefire improver on her handicap debut.

There are plenty of in-form runners to consider in the following mile handicap (7.30). The consistent makes plenty of appeal with Paula Muir back in the saddle. Front-runner also merits inclusion from the plum draw in stall one.

Leg six (8.00) can go the way of , who seems to have got off lightly with a 3lb rise for a comfortable Newcastle triumph last month.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.30

3 Haven Lady

9 Defence Treaty

6.00

1 Zoology

6.30

3 All In The Hips

7.00

3 Double March

4 Young And Fun

7 Chealamy

7.30

6 Masham Moor

7 How Bizarre

8.00

2 Urban Dandy

2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 1 = 12 lines

