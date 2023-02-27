Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders assesses the all-weather card

The opening leg of the Southwell Placepot (5.00) is tricky and I'll side with the consistent , who gets the assistance of Oisin Murphy and never seems to run a bad race over this course and distance.

clearly failed to stay 7f at Kempton last time and is also picked back to her preferred distance. The booking of top 5lb claimer Aidan Keeley catches the eye.

looks banker material in a weak 5f novice (5.30). The free-going son of Tasleet overcame greenness to make a winning debut over 6f here this month and should have no worries about the drop in trip.

Nigel Twiston-Davies almost conjured a victory out of on his first start for the yard here recently and he appeals as the likeliest winner of the 1m3f handicap (6.00) off 1lb higher.

A few well-bred sorts contest the following three-year-old handicap (6.30) and I'll chance on his handicap debut for James Tate. He is bred to be suited by this longer distance.

The following mile handicap (7.00) is a cracking betting heat and you can make solid cases for each of , and . I'll play it safe by picking all three.

The finale (7.30) is another muddling race. , who brings decent Irish form for the grade to the table, is an interesting stable debutant for the in-form Andrew Martin yard.

Course-and-distance winner can also go well back over 7f after becoming outpaced at Newcastle over 6f last time.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

5 Liberty Bay

9 Stroxx

5.30

3 Rose King

6.00

3 Defence Treaty

6.30

4 Regal Empire

7.00

2 Tropez Power

5 Soames Forsyte

8 Local Bay

7.30

7 Lion Ring

12 Wrath Of Hector

2x1x1x1x3x2 = 12 lines

