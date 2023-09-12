Southwell Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Racing League Placepot at Southwell on ITV4 and the opening 7f nursery (5.45) is a good opportunity to bank on Buttercross Flyer .

The following 7f handicap (6.15) is tougher. Half Nutz wasn’t beaten far behind Billy Mill at Newcastle two weeks ago and is selected alongside Aphelios , who won at Kempton last week.

Billy Mill bids to follow up his Newcastle victory in the mile handicap (6.45) and is one of my stronger fancies on the night. It’s also worth including the Irish challenger Tosen Wish .

The 6f handicap (7.15) is next and I like the look of Fierce for Gary Moore. However, it’s also worth putting in Hierarchy , who has Tapeta form and ran well at Goodwood last time.

In the following 2m½f handicap (7.45) it’s worth including Mostly Sunny and veteran Sir Chauvelin while, in the 5f handicap (8.15), Faustus must have a big chance now he returns to his favourite surface. It’s also worth including in-form stablemate Angle Land .

Southwell Placepot perm

5.45

9 Buttercross Flyer

6.15

1 Aphelios

7 Half Nutz

6.45

3 Tosen Wish

9 Billy Mill

7.15

1 Hierarchy

13 Fierce

7.45

8 Sir Chauvelin

9 Mostly Sunny

8.15

10 Faustus

11 Angle Land

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

