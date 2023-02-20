Southwell Placepot picks: Keith Melrose with a 16-line perm for the £100k Placepot

Tote's Placepot guarantee means that there will be at least £100,000 in the pool at Southwell on Tuesday, so we can stomach a tricky four-runner first leg. Even though most of the pool will be on Krona, take them all and hope for a shock.

Things quickly get roomier including the 5.30, in which Oisin Murphy can continue his excellent return to action on No Saint. With the eight runners, he is a banker.

The next race includes the consistent End Zone, whose blip last time was largely caused at the start. He can be backed up with Beautiful Crown.

Another eight-runner race follows, in which Greavsie's consistency draws the eye. He is taken in the hope he can bring his Kempton form to Southwell.

Leg five brings another banker, as Elvenia has been given a mark, albeit a lofty one of 90, and is therefore a relatively safe prospect even on her third run. The biggest dangers are the debutantes, and there is little point throwing them into Placepots many hours before the off. Any who are heavily backed in the morning and afternoon could be considered.

Round off with two relatively long-priced sorts in the 7.30, the consistent She's A Mirage and She's A Rocket, who just ran out of puff on her last two starts here over 7f.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.55

1 Krona

2 Grand Central

3 Foinix

4 Tollerton Forest

5.30

3 No Saint

6.00

3 End Zone

10 Beautiful Crown

6.30

2 Greavsie

7.00

4 Elvenia

7.30

5 She's A Mirage

9 She's A Rocket

4x1x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

