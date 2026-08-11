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'Should have too much class for her rivals' - counting down the best bets for the week

Best bets of the week
Sam Hardy's best bets of the week
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All Sam Hardy's best bets from Newbury, Hamilton, Windsor, Ripon, Salisbury and the Curragh this week...

Back In Black

2.35/3.10 Newbury, Saturday

Back In Black comes here in solid form and can continue his fine record at Newbury.

He was a course-and-distance winner last year and finished a close fourth behind Linwood over 7f on his reappearance.

Silk
Back In Black14:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Tabletalk

1.25 Newbury, Saturday

Tabletalk has finished runner-up in three of his four runs this year but can have a change of luck this time around.

He was sent off favourite last time and was beaten only a head by Mount Atlas in the Group 3 Silver Cup.

He’s 3lb better off now.

Silk
Tabletalk13:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Tom Clover

Point Of Contact

7.00 Hamilton, Tuesday

Point Of Contact can put a disappointing effort at Sandown last time behind him as he drops back to 1m1f.

He was a winner over this trip at York on his penultimate start and enjoys big fields.

Silk
Point Of Contact19:00 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Fast Track

5.23 Newbury, Friday

Fast Track is clearly well regarded.

A daughter of Blue Point, she ran in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot while still a maiden, finishing in midfield, before easily winning on her next start at Beverley.

She finished second behind the highly regarded Wild Blossom at Glorious Goodwood last time out and that form looks solid in the context of this race.

Silk
Fast Track17:23 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark Cloud Rising

3.25 Ripon, Saturday

Dark Cloud Rising has taken a liking to Ripon and can continue his fine record at the track.

He was a winner over course and distance in June and finished runner-up here on his last run this month.

His trainer David O’Meara boasts a fine record at the course.

Silk
Dark Cloud Rising15:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Felicitas

4.30 Salisbury, Wednesday

Felicitas should have too much class for her rivals as she drops into Listed company.

She is the highest-rated runner in the field and comes here on the back of a seventh in a Group 1 in France.

She won her first two starts before finishing second behind Legacy Link in the Musidora at York.

She’s good enough.

Silk
Felicitas16:30 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Extremely Zain

3.10 Newbury, Saturday

William Haggas has won the last two runnings of the Hungerford and has a great chance of a hat-trick with Extremely Zain.

He opened up this campaign with back-to-back victories, including a valuable York handicap.

Last time out he was a close fourth at Ascot and looks more than capable of stepping up to this Group 2 level.

Silk
Extremely Zain15:10 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

Hawk Mountain

4.25 Curragh, Sunday

Hawk Mountain must have a great chance of adding another win to his CV if dropping down in class for the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes.

The son of Wootton Bassett, trained by Aidan O’Brien, pictured below, won the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster as a two-year-old and started off this season with an impressive win in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly.

Since then he has been a bit unlucky to bump into the top-class Constitution River twice.

On the first occasion he was a courageous second in the French Derby, and then last time out he was third behind that same rival in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

This should prove much easier.

Silk
Hawk Mountain16:25 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle 

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