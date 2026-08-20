'She's improving at a rate of knots' - why this horse can win on day two of the Ebor festival at York

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our tipsters provide their selections for day two of York's Ebor festival.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

By Olly Eden

Libertango was a seriously impressive winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot, beating subsequent Group 1 scorer Sun Goddess, and can return to winning ways following her second in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket last time.

She was held up in a slowly run race and arguably hit the front too soon, but was beaten only by the top-class Senorita Bonita, while the third, Alwaysanangel, franked the form with a cosy Listed success on her next outing.

She possesses plenty of pace and this flatter track should be more to her liking.

Libertango 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

By Olly Eden

Clive Cox has trained the winner of this for the past three seasons and is likely to have had Satellite Of Love earmarked for this valuable prize for some time.

A winner of both his starts to date, he beat subsequent scorer Agrippa under a penalty at Newbury last time, while the fourth has also won since.

That was the same novice that Song Of The Clyde was beaten in before going on to land this, and there’s every chance the selection could develop into a Pattern-race performer in time.

Satellite Of Love 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

By Olly Eden

The Lost King makes some appeal in this wide-open event.

He was highly progressive on the all-weather during the early part of the year and has translated that to turf in recent months.

A low draw scuppered his chance at Royal Ascot but he got back on track when justifying favouritism in a course-and-distance handicap last month, where he travelled noticeably well throughout.

This is a tougher task following a 6lb rise, but he is clearly at home on the course and there could still be more to come.

The Lost King 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+ #ad

By James Hill

Three-year-olds have a tremendous record in this Group 1, and although we've got two high-class older horses heading the market this time, I still think the Classic generation can come out on top with Johanna Walsh.

Joseph O'Brien's filly is improving at a rate of knots and was very impressive in the Irish Oaks last time.

I'll take her to stun Kalpana, who might not be in quite the same form as she was at Ascot.

Johanna Walsh 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

By Olly Eden

Morrophore can take this step up in class in her stride.

She did remarkably well to win a 1m2f fillies' handicap at Lingfield in December and backed that up when beating subsequent Winter Derby winner Sky Safari over the same course and distance last time out, shaping as though this longer trip would suit.

The scopey five-year-old hasn't been seen since, but she's capable of going well fresh and holds a Group 1 entry at Longchamp on Arc weekend.

Morrophore 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Joe Eccles

Andrew Balding has won this race three times in the past five years and that makes Rising Tiger of immediate interest under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

The son of Minzaal has finished second in all three starts to date, chasing home subsequent Vintage Stakes winner Dr Rascal on his penultimate run at Ascot last month.

He was beaten at odds-on at Southwell last time but will appreciate returning to turf and a wide draw (21) isn't too much of a concern given the last two winners came from stalls 17 and 19.

Rising Tiger 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Joe Eccles

The drop back to 6f seemed to work against Machadadorp at Glorious Goodwood last time, when she was outpaced before staying on for fifth.

Going back up in trip looks a big plus on that evidence and the form of her second at Newmarket last month has been boosted by the winner, who finished fourth in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes on her next start.

Machadadorp looks well up to defying a mark of 88 at some stage.

Machadadorp 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:



'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York

Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.