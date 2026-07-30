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'She poses a big threat to Diamond Necklace' - why this horse can win on day three of Glorious Goodwood
Our tipsters provide their selections for day two of Glorious Goodwood on Thursday.
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1.50: Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap
Decade Of Time
By Jason Leahy
The progressive Decade Of Time recorded back-to-back novice wins before stepping up in both trip and class at Newmarket, where he finished a creditable second to Heraldry, despite meeting that rival on less-favourable terms. He raced a little keenly that day but still stuck on well to the line and, if settling better, there should be even more improvement to come.
2.25: Markel Richmond Stakes
Flann Sunna
By Olly Eden
Simon and Ed Crisford won this event with Vandeek in 2023 and can do so again with the exciting Flann Sunna. He beat a next-timeout winner with ease on his Windsor debut before showing a devastating turn of foot to beat some useful rivals by nearly five lengths in a conditions contest at Ascot last time out. That was a deeply impressive performance and, on that evidence, he looks well up to Group level. Cut A Dash and Night In Vegas, fourth and fifth respectively in the Coventry, rate the dangers.
3.00: Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes
Bay Of Brilliance
By Jason Leahy
Bay Of Brilliance can bounce back from a disappointing effort in the German Derby last time. He sets the standard on the strength of his previous form, having finished second to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial and fourth n the Derby. If reproducing the form of either his Lingfield or Epsom efforts, he will take plenty of beating.
3.35: Qatar Nassau Stakes
Friendly Soul
By Jack Haynes
Friendly Soul didn’t get the rub of things when a staying-on third in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, with the form given its latest boost by the fourth Kon Tiki winning the Valiant Stakes last Saturday. Friendly Soul is a Group 1 winner who beat Kalpana in her three-year-old campaign – she poses a big threat to the unbeaten Diamond Necklace.
4.10: Buccellati Handicap
Truly Glamorous
By Paul Kealy
Truly Glamorous certainly looked in need of headgear when completing her double at Newbury last time as she hung badly right when asked for her effort and caused plenty of carnage, although she actually nearly brought herself down when doing it and did very well to win after that, seemingly with plenty in hand. She is rated only 74 and this is a much better race, but she's from a family that improves with age and she is doing just that, so she could end up being rated a good deal higher yet.
4.45: Whispering Angel Nursery Handicap
The Bookkeeper
By Alistair Jones
Made his debut over 5f and it was at 7f that he got off the mark in a small field at Haydock (good to soft). He tackled 6f in the Woodcote at Epsom (good to soft) and finished to some effect to take fourth. The step back up in trip should suit and Ryan Moore has a good draw to work with.
5.20: Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes
So Lovely
By Richard Austen
Weak 6-1 for maiden at Leopardstown two weeks ago but ran on well from the back for second of six. She has a Moyglare entry for top connections and their runners tend to improve markedly.
5.55: HKJC World Pool Handicap
Law Court
By Ben Hutton
Progressive this term and he got off the mark at Sandown in May on his second handicap star. Couldn't quite get there when second of five at Sandown since but the expected competitive gallop in this big field should be right up his street.
Read these next . . .
Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
'She has the class edge in the race' - Denis Harney with three tips on day four of Galway
Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
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Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
- 'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
- 'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two