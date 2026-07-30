'She poses a big threat to Diamond Necklace' - why this horse can win on day three of Glorious Goodwood

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Our tipsters provide their selections for day two of Glorious Goodwood on Thursday .

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By Jason Leahy

The progressive Decade Of Time recorded back-to-back novice wins before stepping up in both trip and class at Newmarket, where he finished a creditable second to Heraldry, despite meeting that rival on less-favourable terms. He raced a little keenly that day but still stuck on well to the line and, if settling better, there should be even more improvement to come.

By Olly Eden

Simon and Ed Crisford won this event with Vandeek in 2023 and can do so again with the exciting Flann Sunna. He beat a next-timeout winner with ease on his Windsor debut before showing a devastating turn of foot to beat some useful rivals by nearly five lengths in a conditions contest at Ascot last time out. That was a deeply impressive performance and, on that evidence, he looks well up to Group level. Cut A Dash and Night In Vegas, fourth and fifth respectively in the Coventry, rate the dangers.

Flann Sunna 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

By Jason Leahy

Bay Of Brilliance can bounce back from a disappointing effort in the German Derby last time. He sets the standard on the strength of his previous form, having finished second to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial and fourth n the Derby. If reproducing the form of either his Lingfield or Epsom efforts, he will take plenty of beating.

Bay Of Brilliance 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Jack Haynes

Friendly Soul didn’t get the rub of things when a staying-on third in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, with the form given its latest boost by the fourth Kon Tiki winning the Valiant Stakes last Saturday. Friendly Soul is a Group 1 winner who beat Kalpana in her three-year-old campaign – she poses a big threat to the unbeaten Diamond Necklace.

Friendly Soul 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Paul Kealy

Truly Glamorous certainly looked in need of headgear when completing her double at Newbury last time as she hung badly right when asked for her effort and caused plenty of carnage, although she actually nearly brought herself down when doing it and did very well to win after that, seemingly with plenty in hand. She is rated only 74 and this is a much better race, but she's from a family that improves with age and she is doing just that, so she could end up being rated a good deal higher yet.

Truly Glamorous 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Christopher Mason

By Alistair Jones

Made his debut over 5f and it was at 7f that he got off the mark in a small field at Haydock (good to soft). He tackled 6f in the Woodcote at Epsom (good to soft) and finished to some effect to take fourth. The step back up in trip should suit and Ryan Moore has a good draw to work with.

The Bookkeeper 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hughes

By Richard Austen

Weak 6-1 for maiden at Leopardstown two weeks ago but ran on well from the back for second of six. She has a Moyglare entry for top connections and their runners tend to improve markedly.

So Lovely 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Ben Hutton

Progressive this term and he got off the mark at Sandown in May on his second handicap star. Couldn't quite get there when second of five at Sandown since but the expected competitive gallop in this big field should be right up his street.

Law Court 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Faleh Bughenaim Tnr: Richard Hannon

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