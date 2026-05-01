'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

By Harry Wilson

Charlie Appleby has two in a similar mould to 2024 winner Notable Speech and it is notable King’s Trail has been given the nod over the well-touted Talk Of New York, who did little wrong when winning a conditions event at Newmarket two weeks ago. King’s Trail is unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather at Kempton, including a cosy success in the same conditions event Notable Speech won before landing the 2,000 Guineas. The way that King's Trail travelled before easing his way to the front smacked of a quality horse, and I liked what I saw when he encountered grass in his recent gallop at Newmarket under James Doyle, who will be on board on Saturday.

By Sam Hardy

King’s Trail can follow in the footsteps of stablemate Notable Speech to land the first Classic of the season following impressive wins on the all-weather at Kempton. The son of Sea The Stars posted a quick time on his latest outing and looks an exciting prospect for Godolphin.

King's Trail 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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By James Hill

The favourite, Bow Echo, was only rated 105 on his last start and this has to be a Guineas where we can search for some value. I was taken with the victory of Thesecretadversary in the Red Rocks at Leopardstown last time. It was a pretty good field and he won it nicely. Granted, he may have been well forward (Fozzy Stack’s outfit tends to get them ready early), but he shouldn’t be a 28-1 shot off the back of that victory. Seamie Heffernan will be aboard and he’s just the sort of experienced hand you need in a big Classic like this.

Thesecretadversary 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

By Matt Rennie

I would have been all over Gewan for this race had he not suffered a fatal injury in his build-up, but Gstaad looks a solid alternative. He sets the standard on his juvenile form and shaped as though a mile would suit when winning at the Breeders’ Cup. He arguably should have finished closer in the Dewhurst here, too. Aidan O'Brien's recent Guineas record is concerning, but unlike Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy, Gstaad looks an out-and-out miler, is the highest-rated and acts well at the course.

By Joe Eccles

Aidan O'Brien's decision to supplement Gstaad for the Guineas looks like a tip in itself, and the son of Starspangledbanner looks good value to claim the opening Classic of the season. Deeply impressive when claiming the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last season, the colt subsequently went close in Group 1s in France, Ireland and Britain before claiming a deserved top-level breakthrough in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar last time. He is 4lb clear on official ratings and it would be no surprise were he sent off a clear favourite on Saturday.

Gstaad 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Stuart Redding

The Dewhurst form has worked out well and I fancy that day’s third Distant Storm to come out on top here. A dual winner last season, he arguably took another step forward when finishing about 2l behind Gewan, coming from off the pace. Charlie Appleby knows how to ready one for this target and he is just preferred to Gstaad, who finished slightly ahead of him in October.

Distant Storm 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

By Tom Park

Bow Echo is unbeaten in three starts and, while he will need to step up on his juvenile form having only run at Group 2 level, he always appeared to have more in the locker when winning those contests. While he has yet to run in a a Group 1, beating the likes of Publish and Humidity is essentially Group 1 form and I think he is the one to beat here.

By Liam Headd

Bow Echo, unlike many of his rivals, is unbeaten and already has a course-and-distance success to his name. He made a striking debut at Newbury in a race that has worked out well, with the second, third and fourth all winning since, and followed up at Haydock before ending his juvenile campaign with victory in the Royal Lodge. He stays the trip and has had a couple of racecourse gallops to get him primed for his biggest test yet. George Boughey has been notably bullish about his chances, and a massive run should be expected.

Bow Echo 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

By Oliver Barnard

The Craven-2,000 Guineas double has not been completed since 2004, but Oxagon made a big impression when winning the trial over course and distance in April. The cheekpieces appeared to bring about improvement that day, helped by a peach of a front-running ride from Oisin Murphy, who keeps the mount. John and Thady Gosden have also made a flying start to the turf season. It is a big if, but if he gets his own way in front he may not be caught.

Oxagon 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Tom Park

Venetian Sun will need to prove her stamina, but she was all class as a juvenile and arguably brings the strongest form into the race. She won five of her six starts at two, with her only defeat coming when stepping up to 7f in the Moyglare at the Curragh. That raises a question about her stamina, but she has shaped as though a mile will suit and that defeat may have come at the end of a busy campaign.

By Stuart Redding

Venetian Sun lost her unbeaten record at the Curragh in September, but she can bounce back here. She enjoyed a strong juvenile campaign, including a Group 1 success against the boys at Deauville in August, and did not get a clear run when third three weeks later. She looks a top-class performer and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.

Venetian Sun 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

By Harry Wilson

The Ed Walker-trained filly looked promising when making a winning debut at Nottingham in August, and backed up that impression when second to Zanthos in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes on the Rowley Mile in September on her first try at 7f. She shaped as the one to take from the contest, racing on the unfavoured part of the track away from the pace yet still closing on the front-running winner, finishing the final three furlongs 0.61 seconds (3.66 lengths) quicker, in a race run in a good time. Her pedigree suggests she’ll be at least as effective at a mile and Walker could hardly be in better form.

By Liam Headd

There does not appear to be much between the market principals but The Prettiest Star has a bit of value about her and she has some good form from last season. She could not have done any more when winning by four and a half lengths on her debut at Nottingham and although the form has taken a few knocks, she showed her class when a half-length second behind Zanthos in the Rockfel Stakes. She has yet to be tested over a mile but she is related to some winners over this trip, and if she handles the distance, she can outrun her odds in a wide-open Classic.

The Prettiest Star 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

By Matt Rennie

Precise could simply be the best, but the hiccup she had in her build-up to the race makes me want to take her on and it could be a year where a big shock occurs. The David Menuisier-trained Inis Mor has shown she handles undulations, winning twice on the July course last season. Although fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her return she shaped with promise and a stronger pace in the 1,000 Guineas should suit. She looks a potential dark horse with solid each-way claims.

Inis Mor 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: David Menuisier

By James Hill

I was very impressed by Precise when she won the Fillies’ Mile last term, but she’s had an iffy build-up to this. Aidan O’Brien’s Lake Victoria, rated 4lb higher, was nowhere near her best in last year’s Guineas following a similar prep and I can see Precise needing the run. Therefore, I will look to France again for the winner. My Highness showed a really smart turn of foot when landing a Deauville Group 2 in August. Don’t be too concerned about her trial defeat.

My Highness 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: A Fabre

By Joe Eccles

Precise is the one to beat on her Fillies' Mile form, but her preparation in the build-up to the Guineas hasn't been completely smooth, and at the prices she can be taken on with Rose Ghaiyyath. The Jaber Abdullah-owned contender claimed a valuable sales race at Deauville on debut in August before finishing fourth up in grade in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster. That race has thrown up some high-class fillies down the years and Rose Ghaiyyath looked as though she'd benefit greatly from the experience.

Rose Ghaiyyath 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Hughes

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