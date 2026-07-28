'She could end up significantly better than this grade' - why this horse can win on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our tipsters provide their selections for day two of Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

By Stuart Redding

Cannes let down favourite backers at Royal Ascot but he deserves another chance. That race wasn’t run to suit and he ended up too far back in a contest where it proved difficult to make up any ground. He is bred to be smart and looked capable of winning more races when taking his maiden at Leopardstown in May. That form worked out well with the third Count Bezukhov and fourth Antigua both winning their next outings.

Cannes 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

By Tom Park

Stormed to debut success at Carlisle first time out but failed reproduce that spark when tenth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last time out, but was only beaten four-and-a-half lengths and this promises to be a much easier task.

Wild Blossom 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

By Stuart Redding

Flora Of Bermuda sets a decent standard in this Group 3 but Planet Seeker is interesting each-way alternative. She made a successful debut at this track last August and doubled her account when stepping up to 7f at Newmarket recently. She was given a patient ride by Jamie Spencer that day but scythed through the field and was comfortably on top by the finish. That was just a handicap but her dam Dancing Star was a Group 3 winner and she could still end up significantly better than this grade.

Planet Seeker 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Stuart Redding

Ruler's Pride can get back on track here. He was an expensive purchase at the Breeze Ups and looked worth the investment at Ayr in May, when he beat two opponents including subsequent winner Crystal Queen without coming out of second gear. A trip to Royal Ascot didn’t go to plan but he has always been highly regarded and he should have learnt plenty from that experience.

Ruler's Pride 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

By Tom Park

Things didn't go right for him at Royal Ascot yet he still managed to get the job done and he absolutely remains the one to beat. On the face of it Gstaad is closing the gap on Bow Echo, but this downhill track should suit Bow Echo more than Ascot, and I'd much rather have him on my side at a shade of odds against than take him on.

Bow Echo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

By Andrew Sheret

Enhanced a good Windsor record when seeing off next-time-out winner Amazonian Dream and ten others over 6f on good to firm 16 days ago. A 5lb rise looks manageable, particularly as she went close off 4lb higher at this meeting last year.

Under The Twilight 17:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Michael Blake

By Paul Kealy

Didn't really deliver on his early promise for Hugo Palmer, but he did split Amiloc (rated 115 now) and Noble Champion (109) on this course last spring, and he ran well a few times for his new trainer Richard Spencer in Dubai. Last month's return at Newmarket was a little less promising, but it was his first run for 111 days and could have been a means to an end for a yard that targets this meeting, and Hawksbill is on a nice mark on his best form.

Hawksbill 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read these next . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.