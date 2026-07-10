Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night and believes one of them is 'in the form of his life'

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King Farro

10.03pm Saratoga

1pt win

Ole Crazy Bone

10.39pm Saratoga

1pt win

Ole Crazy Bone 22:39 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Michael J Maker

A field of seven colts and geldings go to post for this Allowance contest which takes place over a mile trip on the dirt surface and last-time-out course winner, King Farro, can improve from this step up in distance.

Robert Falcone Jr’s charge is coming along nicely. Form figures from three tries in maidens read 331 and his victory over an extended six furlongs here last month was a telling one.

He showed maturity beyond his years to weave his way through rivals and came five wide turning into the stretch to fend off all comers and win by a handy 1½ length margin.

His sire, King For A Day, was at his best over a mile plus so this first try over a mile should bring out more improvement in King Farro.

John Velazquez takes the ride and he could play a waiting game before pouncing in the final sixteenth.

Michael Maker has won the Grade 2 Bowling Green Stakes on two occasions, both with Cross Border (2020 & 2021) and he has a good chance of making that three wins in the last six years with Ole Crazy Bone .

This evergreen six-year-old has been running consistently well for some time now. He scored a first graded success in the Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs last September whilst recording a career best speed figure with a 3¾ victory over a strong field.

He has since returned with a good second in an Allowance Optional Claiming event at Churchill Downs which was used as a prep run for this and much bigger targets ahead.

Flavien Prat's mount is in the form of his life and he can make a bold bid from the inside post.

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