Sedgefield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tries to crack the £50,000 guarantee fixture

Sedgefield is the latest place to be for the Tote's £50,000 guarantee and the opening leg (12.15) looks easy to solve.

Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan's sole runner on the card, Recoup , created a good impression on his hurdling debut and should remain unbeaten in this sphere.

The 3m3f handicap chase (12.50) could be hard work on the slow ground.

Reign Suepreme will have a good chance if reproducing the form of his course-and-distance success last time. Returning seven-year-old Storm Tiger is unexposed in marathon chases and will like the surface.

Ashington loves this track and can go well in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (1.20). Lightly raced seasonal debutante Hashtag Boum rates a good back-up option.

Take Centre Stage is expected to do just that in the 2m1f handicap chase (1.50). He shaped well when fourth on his comeback at Kelso.

The 2m1f handicap hurdle (2.20) provides a nice opportunity for For Three to atone for his narrow miss here this month.

Ballybeg Boss , a chasing debutant with enticing formlines over hurdles, is banked on in the final leg (2.50).

Sedgefield Placepot perm

12.15

1 Recoup

12.50

3 Storm Tiger

7 Reign Suepreme

1.20

1 Ashington

4 Hashtag Boum

1.50

4 Take Centre Stage

2.20

3 For Three

2.50

1 Ballybeg Boss

1x2x2x1x1x1 = 4 lines

