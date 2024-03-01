Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Minella Drama (3.25 Kelso)

Followed an impressive weight-carrying handicap win at this course with a fine third in Grade 1 company last year before kicking off this season with a close second in the Old Roan. The Donald McCain-trained nine-year-old should improve from his last start, which came over hurdles after wind surgery, and should be suited by this trip.

Harry Wilson

Minella Drama 15:25 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Handicappers' nap

Klitschko (4.50 Doncaster)

Lightly raced six-year-old who looks well-treated for the Alan King yard. Judged on his latest Warwick run, he will take all the beating if putting in a smooth round of jumping.

Steve Mason

Klitschko 16:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Eyecatcher

Spit Spot (4.15 Doncaster)

The Lucinda Russell-trained mare wasn't suited by how the race developed last time and looks interesting on her handicap debut.

David Toft

Spit Spot 16:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

Superb Force (5.05 Kempton)

Just denied at Lingfield 12 days ago, the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old improved his Topspeed figure and can break his duck at the fifth time of asking.

Dave Edwards

Superb Force 17:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Certainly Red (3.40 Doncaster)

Stayed on well last time, despite making a few mistakes, to finish second to the reopposing Java Point. Stepping up in trip can bring improvement.

George Bonds

Certainly Red 15:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Lydia Richards

West Country nap

Some Scope (3.40 Doncaster)

An impressive winner at the track last time, this improving type deserves a shot at a big pot.

James Stevens

Some Scope 15:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

