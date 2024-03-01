Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Minella Drama (3.25 Kelso)
Followed an impressive weight-carrying handicap win at this course with a fine third in Grade 1 company last year before kicking off this season with a close second in the Old Roan. The Donald McCain-trained nine-year-old should improve from his last start, which came over hurdles after wind surgery, and should be suited by this trip.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Klitschko (4.50 Doncaster)
Lightly raced six-year-old who looks well-treated for the Alan King yard. Judged on his latest Warwick run, he will take all the beating if putting in a smooth round of jumping.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Spit Spot (4.15 Doncaster)
The Lucinda Russell-trained mare wasn't suited by how the race developed last time and looks interesting on her handicap debut.
David Toft
Speed figures
Superb Force (5.05 Kempton)
Just denied at Lingfield 12 days ago, the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old improved his Topspeed figure and can break his duck at the fifth time of asking.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Certainly Red (3.40 Doncaster)
Stayed on well last time, despite making a few mistakes, to finish second to the reopposing Java Point. Stepping up in trip can bring improvement.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Some Scope (3.40 Doncaster)
An impressive winner at the track last time, this improving type deserves a shot at a big pot.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
