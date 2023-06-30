Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

New London (1.15 Newmarket)

St Leger runner-up who is unbeaten at this track and can make a winning reapperance for the third season in a row after wind surgery.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
New London13:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

O G Beachwear (4.17 Chester)

Is better drawn than on her last visit, when she was also hampered late on.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
O G Beachwear16:17 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Speed figures

Equatorial (3.42 Chester)

Warranted decent figures when gaining a deserved success at Salisbury last month and starts life in handicaps on a reasonable mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Equatorial15:42 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

City Streak (4.30 Windsor)

Progressive performer who ran better than ever when runner-up in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar in May. Looked a shade unfortunate not to go even closer there, and with that form having been franked since he looks nicely treated off just 1lb higher.
Paul Curtis

Silk
City Streak16:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Aztec Empire (2.05 Newcastle)

Sent off a short-priced favourite for a valuable handicap at Kempton earlier in year but disappointed having hung throughout. Should be seen to better effect here with jockey Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb and he has great each-way chance.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Aztec Empire14:05 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Elnajmm (3.20 Windsor)

Ran a great debut when second at Kempton last November and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for William Haggas.
David Milnes

Silk
Elnajmm15:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

'He just comes alive at Newmarket' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket and the Curragh on Saturday  

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips