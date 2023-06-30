Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
New London (1.15 Newmarket)
St Leger runner-up who is unbeaten at this track and can make a winning reapperance for the third season in a row after wind surgery.
Charlie Huggins
O G Beachwear (4.17 Chester)
Is better drawn than on her last visit, when she was also hampered late on.
Steffan Edwards
Equatorial (3.42 Chester)
Warranted decent figures when gaining a deserved success at Salisbury last month and starts life in handicaps on a reasonable mark.
Dave Edwards
City Streak (4.30 Windsor)
Progressive performer who ran better than ever when runner-up in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar in May. Looked a shade unfortunate not to go even closer there, and with that form having been franked since he looks nicely treated off just 1lb higher.
Paul Curtis
Aztec Empire (2.05 Newcastle)
Sent off a short-priced favourite for a valuable handicap at Kempton earlier in year but disappointed having hung throughout. Should be seen to better effect here with jockey Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb and he has great each-way chance.
Sam Hardy
Elnajmm (3.20 Windsor)
Ran a great debut when second at Kempton last November and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for William Haggas.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
