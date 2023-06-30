Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

New London (1.15 Newmarket)

St Leger runner-up who is unbeaten at this track and can make a winning reapperance for the third season in a row after wind surgery.

Charlie Huggins

New London 13:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

O G Beachwear (4.17 Chester)

Is better drawn than on her last visit, when she was also hampered late on.

Steffan Edwards

O G Beachwear 16:17 Chester View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Speed figures

Equatorial (3.42 Chester)

Warranted decent figures when gaining a deserved success at Salisbury last month and starts life in handicaps on a reasonable mark.

Dave Edwards

Equatorial 15:42 Chester View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

City Streak (4.30 Windsor)

Progressive performer who ran better than ever when runner-up in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar in May. Looked a shade unfortunate not to go even closer there, and with that form having been franked since he looks nicely treated off just 1lb higher.

Paul Curtis

City Streak 16:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Aztec Empire (2.05 Newcastle)

Sent off a short-priced favourite for a valuable handicap at Kempton earlier in year but disappointed having hung throughout. Should be seen to better effect here with jockey Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb and he has great each-way chance.

Sam Hardy

Aztec Empire 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Elnajmm (3.20 Windsor)

Ran a great debut when second at Kempton last November and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for William Haggas.

David Milnes

Elnajmm 15:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

