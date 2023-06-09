Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Alfa Moonstone (2.05 Beverley)

Impressed in making all on her second start at Catterick and might cause a minor shock on this rise in class.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Alfa Moonstone14:05 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Craig Lidster

Handicappers' nap

Jewel Maker (4.25 Beverley)

Found some form when a luckless fourth at Redcar last month and can take advantage of this drop in grade off a winning mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Jewel Maker16:25 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Ziggy's Phoenix (2.05 Beverley)

She didn't quite take to conditions in a Listed Chantilly contest last time out but she's won twice, including in the Lily Agnes at Chester. Jockey Kevin Stott isan eyecatching booking.
Liam Headd

Silk
Ziggy's Phoenix14:05 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Equilateral (1.15 Haydock)

Drew a blank last term. He found one too good over trip and track a fortnight ago, but can end his lean spell.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Equilateral13:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Robusto (5.05 Catterick)

Sir Mark Prescott's improver ran out a game winner on his return at Salisbury last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Robusto17:05 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Streetstorm (5.35 Lingfield)

May have needed the run on her reappearance and handicap debut having been off the track since October. Bred to be much better than this grade and improvement is expected with her yard in top form.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Streetstorm17:35 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 18:57, 9 June 2023
icon
