Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Alfa Moonstone (2.05 Beverley)

Impressed in making all on her second start at Catterick and might cause a minor shock on this rise in class.

Steffan Edwards

Alfa Moonstone 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Craig Lidster

Handicappers' nap

Jewel Maker (4.25 Beverley)

Found some form when a luckless fourth at Redcar last month and can take advantage of this drop in grade off a winning mark.

Paul Curtis

Jewel Maker 16:25 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Ziggy's Phoenix (2.05 Beverley)

She didn't quite take to conditions in a Listed Chantilly contest last time out but she's won twice, including in the Lily Agnes at Chester. Jockey Kevin Stott isan eyecatching booking.

Liam Headd

Ziggy's Phoenix 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Equilateral (1.15 Haydock)

Drew a blank last term. He found one too good over trip and track a fortnight ago, but can end his lean spell.

Dave Edwards

Equilateral 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Robusto (5.05 Catterick)

Sir Mark Prescott's improver ran out a game winner on his return at Salisbury last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Robusto 17:05 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Streetstorm (5.35 Lingfield)

May have needed the run on her reappearance and handicap debut having been off the track since October. Bred to be much better than this grade and improvement is expected with her yard in top form.

Jake Aldrich

Streetstorm 17:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

