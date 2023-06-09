Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Alfa Moonstone (2.05 Beverley)
Impressed in making all on her second start at Catterick and might cause a minor shock on this rise in class.
Steffan Edwards
Jewel Maker (4.25 Beverley)
Found some form when a luckless fourth at Redcar last month and can take advantage of this drop in grade off a winning mark.
Paul Curtis
Ziggy's Phoenix (2.05 Beverley)
She didn't quite take to conditions in a Listed Chantilly contest last time out but she's won twice, including in the Lily Agnes at Chester. Jockey Kevin Stott isan eyecatching booking.
Liam Headd
Equilateral (1.15 Haydock)
Drew a blank last term. He found one too good over trip and track a fortnight ago, but can end his lean spell.
Dave Edwards
Robusto (5.05 Catterick)
Sir Mark Prescott's improver ran out a game winner on his return at Salisbury last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Streetstorm (5.35 Lingfield)
May have needed the run on her reappearance and handicap debut having been off the track since October. Bred to be much better than this grade and improvement is expected with her yard in top form.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
