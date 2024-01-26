Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Welcom To Cartries (2.40 Doncaster)
Stay Away Fay was second in this race last year before winning the Albert Bartlett for Paul Nicholls and Welcom To Cartries can go one better than his stablemate in a Grade 2 lacking depth.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Luttrell Lad (12.55 Doncaster)
Conditional Cameron Iles has won on six of his last seven rides for Tom Lacey and his 7lb claim can again prove crucial on this nicely handicapped eight-year-old.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Parkland (6.00 Kempton)
Andrew Balding's horses often improve for their debut experience and this three-year-old shaped with definite promise at Chelmsford. He was a place in front of a subsequent winner there.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Mister Coffey (3.15 Doncaster)
Has yet to win over fences in 11 attempts but has run several fine races in defeat and richly deserves to get his head in front.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Gidleigh Park (4.10 Cheltenham)
Outstanding prospect who showed star quality when brushing aside a good field at Newbury last time. Can tee up his Cheltenham Festival claims here.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Botox Has (3.35 Cheltenham)
An unlucky sixth in last month's Long Walk Hurdle, having made a blunder two out. If returning to the form of his Grade 2 win at Wetherby in November, he should be involved at the business end of the race.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'I find it hard to believe he's not favourite' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections for the weekend action
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections for the weekend action
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday