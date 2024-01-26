Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Welcom To Cartries (2.40 Doncaster)

Stay Away Fay was second in this race last year before winning the Albert Bartlett for Paul Nicholls and Welcom To Cartries can go one better than his stablemate in a Grade 2 lacking depth.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Welcom To Cartries14:40 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Luttrell Lad (12.55 Doncaster)

Conditional Cameron Iles has won on six of his last seven rides for Tom Lacey and his 7lb claim can again prove crucial on this nicely handicapped eight-year-old.
Steve Mason

Silk
Luttrell Lad12:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Eyecatcher

Parkland (6.00 Kempton)

Andrew Balding's horses often improve for their debut experience and this three-year-old shaped with definite promise at Chelmsford. He was a place in front of a subsequent winner there.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Parkland18:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Mister Coffey (3.15 Doncaster)

Has yet to win over fences in 11 attempts but has run several fine races in defeat and richly deserves to get his head in front.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Mister Coffey15:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Gidleigh Park (4.10 Cheltenham)

Outstanding prospect who showed star quality when brushing aside a good field at Newbury last time. Can tee up his Cheltenham Festival claims here.
James Stevens

Silk
Gidleigh Park16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Botox Has (3.35 Cheltenham)

An unlucky sixth in last month's Long Walk Hurdle, having made a blunder two out. If returning to the form of his Grade 2 win at Wetherby in November, he should be involved at the business end of the race.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Botox Has15:35 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

