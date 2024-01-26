Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Welcom To Cartries (2.40 Doncaster)

Stay Away Fay was second in this race last year before winning the Albert Bartlett for Paul Nicholls and Welcom To Cartries can go one better than his stablemate in a Grade 2 lacking depth.

Charlie Huggins

Welcom To Cartries 14:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Luttrell Lad (12.55 Doncaster)

Conditional Cameron Iles has won on six of his last seven rides for Tom Lacey and his 7lb claim can again prove crucial on this nicely handicapped eight-year-old.

Steve Mason

Luttrell Lad 12:55 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Eyecatcher

Parkland (6.00 Kempton)

Andrew Balding's horses often improve for their debut experience and this three-year-old shaped with definite promise at Chelmsford. He was a place in front of a subsequent winner there.

Richard Lowther

Parkland 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Mister Coffey (3.15 Doncaster)

Has yet to win over fences in 11 attempts but has run several fine races in defeat and richly deserves to get his head in front.

Dave Edwards

Mister Coffey 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Gidleigh Park (4.10 Cheltenham)

Outstanding prospect who showed star quality when brushing aside a good field at Newbury last time. Can tee up his Cheltenham Festival claims here.

James Stevens

Gidleigh Park 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Botox Has (3.35 Cheltenham)

An unlucky sixth in last month's Long Walk Hurdle, having made a blunder two out. If returning to the form of his Grade 2 win at Wetherby in November, he should be involved at the business end of the race.

Sam Hardy

Botox Has 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

