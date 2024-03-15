Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Il Pino (4.30 Kempton)

Beat Lord Of Thunder, who has won both of his starts since, by five and a half lengths on his first start for Paul Nicholls and can follow up here.
Charlie Huggins

Il Pino16:30 Kempton
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Bolsover Bill (4.10 Uttoxeter)

Has stepped up since joining the Harry Derham yard, winning twice at Exeter. The form of his most recent success has worked out particularly well.
Steve Mason

Bolsover Bill16:10 Uttoxeter
Jky: Miss Victoria Malzard (5lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Eyecatcher

Tailorman (5.05 Kempton)

The Ian Williams-trained four-year-old showed plenty of promise when second on his debut for his previous stable. The horse just behind has won over hurdles since and he appeals in the bumper.
David Toft

Tailorman17:05 Kempton
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

Saint Davy (2.25 Uttoxeter)

This progressive staying handicap hurdler can go in again off just a 5lb higher mark than when winning in an excellent time at Sandown.
Craig Thake

Saint Davy14:25 Uttoxeter
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Trip To Rome (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Eyecatcher on his debut for his new connections in February and the form has been boosted since. Not seen to best effect last time, but remains open to improvement.
Jake Aldrich

Trip To Rome20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

West Country nap

Captain Bellamy (4.45 Uttoxeter)

Form of his Chepstow bumper win has worked out well. Given a break since disappointing last time and looks the one to beat here.
James Stevens

Captain Bellamy16:45 Uttoxeter
Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Published on 15 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 15 March 2024

