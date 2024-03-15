Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Il Pino (4.30 Kempton)
Beat Lord Of Thunder, who has won both of his starts since, by five and a half lengths on his first start for Paul Nicholls and can follow up here.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Bolsover Bill (4.10 Uttoxeter)
Has stepped up since joining the Harry Derham yard, winning twice at Exeter. The form of his most recent success has worked out particularly well.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Tailorman (5.05 Kempton)
The Ian Williams-trained four-year-old showed plenty of promise when second on his debut for his previous stable. The horse just behind has won over hurdles since and he appeals in the bumper.
David Toft
Speed figures
Saint Davy (2.25 Uttoxeter)
This progressive staying handicap hurdler can go in again off just a 5lb higher mark than when winning in an excellent time at Sandown.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Trip To Rome (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Eyecatcher on his debut for his new connections in February and the form has been boosted since. Not seen to best effect last time, but remains open to improvement.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Captain Bellamy (4.45 Uttoxeter)
Form of his Chepstow bumper win has worked out well. Given a break since disappointing last time and looks the one to beat here.
James Stevens
Published on 15 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 15 March 2024
