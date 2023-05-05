Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Majestic (3.25 Newmarket)

Reappeared with a fine fourth on heavy ground in the Lincoln, the form of which is working out well. Won the Cambridgeshire over course and distance last year on a better surface, so won't mind what the weather does, and his claims are obvious from an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson

Majestic15:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: George Bass (3lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

Speed figures

Twilight Calls (4.00 Newmarket)

Progressive course-and distance-winner, goes well fresh and can lead the dash for the cash.
Dave Edwards

Twilight Calls16:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Henry Candy

Handicappers' nap

Harry Magnus (1.20 Goodwood)

Travelled well when making a successful handicap debut at Newmarket last month, and the form of his previous Kempton novice win has worked out well enough to think he remains fairly treated.
Paul Curtis

Harry Magnus13:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby (-lb)Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Chairmanoftheboard (2.50 Newmarket)

Showed distinct improvement from his seasonal return effort over course and distance last time. First-time cheekpieces could eek out a bit extra and he runs off a favourable mark.
David Toft

Chairmanoftheboard14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

Newmarket nap

Matloob (5.55 Doncaster)

Roger Varian's youngster has been giving out plenty of positives in his recent work on the Limekilns and he should handle the soft ground.
David Milnes

Matloob17:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Raasel (4.00 Newmarket)

Best form last season came on good to firm ground, including a Group 3 win at Sandown and a narrow second in the King George at Goodwood. Trip to Meydan didn't work out, but he should be a real force back on home soil.
Rob Sutton

Raasel16:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 May 2023
