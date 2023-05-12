Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Timeless Melody (2.05 Ascot)
Makes her handicap debut off an attractive mark, with the form of her heavy ground Leicester novice win having been well franked since. That form was also backed up by the clock and she looks open to further improvement over today's extra furlong.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Sandrine (2.25 Lingfield)
Beat Sacred twice last season and won her only previous start on the all-weather.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Florida (2.10 Haydock)
Progressive sort as a juvenile and has been showing up well in his recent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Rhoscolyn (2.40 Ascot)
In clear need of the run on reappearance and has slipped to a dangerous mark.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Dornoch Castle (2.10 Haydock)
Below par on his last two outings but earned smart figures over 7f here on his debut and looks on a reasonable mark for his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Gentleman at Arms (1.35 Haydock)
Has not really built on a fine second in a Grade 1 at Aintree last year but the latest start over hurdles at Warwick 16 days ago was a step in the right direction. Trainer in form and remains on a competitive mark.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
