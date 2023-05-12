Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Timeless Melody (2.05 Ascot)

Makes her handicap debut off an attractive mark, with the form of her heavy ground Leicester novice win having been well franked since. That form was also backed up by the clock and she looks open to further improvement over today's extra furlong.
Paul Curtis

Timeless Melody14:05 Ascot
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Sandrine (2.25 Lingfield)

Beat Sacred twice last season and won her only previous start on the all-weather.
Charlie Huggins

Sandrine14:25 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Florida (2.10 Haydock)

Progressive sort as a juvenile and has been showing up well in his recent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Florida14:10 Haydock
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Rhoscolyn (2.40 Ascot)

In clear need of the run on reappearance and has slipped to a dangerous mark.
Mark Brown

Rhoscolyn14:40 Ascot
Jky: Cieren Fallon (-lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Dornoch Castle (2.10 Haydock)

Below par on his last two outings but earned smart figures over 7f here on his debut and looks on a reasonable mark for his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards

Dornoch Castle14:10 Haydock
Jky: Franny Norton (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Gentleman at Arms (1.35 Haydock)

Has not really built on a fine second in a Grade 1 at Aintree last year but the latest start over hurdles at Warwick 16 days ago was a step in the right direction. Trainer in form and remains on a competitive mark.
Rob Sutton

Gentleman At Arms13:35 Haydock
Jky: Ciaran Gethings (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing  

Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 18:01, 12 May 2023
