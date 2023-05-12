Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

(2.05 Ascot)

Makes her handicap debut off an attractive mark, with the form of her heavy ground Leicester novice win having been well franked since. That form was also backed up by the clock and she looks open to further improvement over today's extra furlong.

Paul Curtis

Timeless Melody 14:05 Ascot View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.25 Lingfield)

Beat Sacred twice last season and won her only previous start on the all-weather.

Charlie Huggins

Sandrine 14:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(2.10 Haydock)

Progressive sort as a juvenile and has been showing up well in his recent work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Florida 14:10 Haydock View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.40 Ascot)

In clear need of the run on reappearance and has slipped to a dangerous mark.

Mark Brown

Rhoscolyn 14:40 Ascot View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.10 Haydock)

Below par on his last two outings but earned smart figures over 7f here on his debut and looks on a reasonable mark for his handicap bow.

Dave Edwards

Dornoch Castle 14:10 Haydock View Racecard

Dark horse

(1.35 Haydock)

Has not really built on a fine second in a Grade 1 at Aintree last year but the latest start over hurdles at Warwick 16 days ago was a step in the right direction. Trainer in form and remains on a competitive mark.

Rob Sutton

Gentleman At Arms 13:35 Haydock View Racecard

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.