Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Newmarket nap
Laurel (3.35 Newbury)
Looked smart on her return at Kempton and has since excelled on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
Another Batt (4.17 Thirsk)
Won this race in 2021 off 90, and ran his best race of last year when third off 92. Down 10lb in just five starts since and has shaped better than the bare form the last twice.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
My Prospero (3.35 Newbury)
The 217-day layoff should be no problem as he runs well fresh and he produced some impressive performances last year, including over course and distance. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and he has the ability to land a big prize again.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Uhtred (7.05 Uttoxeter)
Showed a lot more at Ayr last time and can take advantage of a much-reduced mark.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Israr (2.25 Newbury)
Course winner in a valuable handicap at this meeting last year, earned a smart speed figure at Doncaster later in the season and merits respect.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Ancient Times (5.00 Newmarket)
Looked progressive over 5f last season, including on the July course here, and could go well on reappearance with his stable in fine form of late.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday
