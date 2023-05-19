Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Newmarket nap

Laurel (3.35 Newbury)

Looked smart on her return at Kempton and has since excelled on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Laurel15:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Another Batt (4.17 Thirsk)

Won this race in 2021 off 90, and ran his best race of last year when third off 92. Down 10lb in just five starts since and has shaped better than the bare form the last twice.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Another Batt16:17 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

The Punt nap

My Prospero (3.35 Newbury)

The 217-day layoff should be no problem as he runs well fresh and he produced some impressive performances last year, including over course and distance. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and he has the ability to land a big prize again.
Liam Headd

Silk
My Prospero15:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Uhtred (7.05 Uttoxeter)

Showed a lot more at Ayr last time and can take advantage of a much-reduced mark.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Uhtred19:05 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Bridget Andrews (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Israr (2.25 Newbury)

Course winner in a valuable handicap at this meeting last year, earned a smart speed figure at Doncaster later in the season and merits respect.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Israr14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Ancient Times (5.00 Newmarket)

Looked progressive over 5f last season, including on the July course here, and could go well on reappearance with his stable in fine form of late.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Ancient Times17:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: Harry Eustace

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday 

Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 18:27, 19 May 2023
