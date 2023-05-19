Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Newmarket nap

(3.35 Newbury)

Looked smart on her return at Kempton and has since excelled on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Laurel 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.17 Thirsk)

Won this race in 2021 off 90, and ran his best race of last year when third off 92. Down 10lb in just five starts since and has shaped better than the bare form the last twice.

Paul Curtis

Another Batt 16:17 Thirsk View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.35 Newbury)

The 217-day layoff should be no problem as he runs well fresh and he produced some impressive performances last year, including over course and distance. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and he has the ability to land a big prize again.

Liam Headd

My Prospero 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(7.05 Uttoxeter)

Showed a lot more at Ayr last time and can take advantage of a much-reduced mark.

Steffan Edwards

Uhtred 19:05 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.25 Newbury)

Course winner in a valuable handicap at this meeting last year, earned a smart speed figure at Doncaster later in the season and merits respect.

Dave Edwards

Israr 14:25 Newbury View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.00 Newmarket)

Looked progressive over 5f last season, including on the July course here, and could go well on reappearance with his stable in fine form of late.

Jamie Griffith

Ancient Times 17:00 Newmarket View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.