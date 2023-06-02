Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Count Otto (5.05 Epsom)

Has a win and two seconds to his name from three starts on quick ground at this course and is only 1lb higher than for his last victory. He will strip fitter for his return from an 80-day break last time and can enhance his good track record.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Count Otto17:05 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Handicappers' nap

Haliphon (4.30 Epsom)

Finished runner-up in this race last year before going on to win his next two starts, latterly off a mark 1lb higher than today's. Well held on his last two starts, but that was also the case last year and he's well treated if returning to form.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Haliphon16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

The Foxes (1.30 Epsom)

Royal Lodge winner last term, did not get the credit he deserved for his success in a truly run Dante at York and can silence the doubters.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Foxes13:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Tallulah Myla (2.45 Epsom)

Strong traveller who should appreciate getting a lead in a well-run race over the minimum trip.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Tallulah Myla14:45 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Gioia Cieca (1.50 Musselburgh)

Disappointing at York last time out but had previously shaped with promise in a couple of C&D handicaps this year. Will appreciate the fast conditions and runs from a very attractive mark with his yard in top form.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Gioia Cieca13:50 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Newmarket nap

Desert Falcon (7.40 Lingfield)

Fancied to keep Sir Mark Prescott's good run going after some smart work on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Desert Falcon19:40 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing  

Read these next:

'He looks one of those horses who has a top-class turn of foot' - Tom Segal's four Derby day selections 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Derby day at Epsom 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 18:54, 2 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips