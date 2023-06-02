Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Count Otto (5.05 Epsom)

Has a win and two seconds to his name from three starts on quick ground at this course and is only 1lb higher than for his last victory. He will strip fitter for his return from an 80-day break last time and can enhance his good track record.

Harry Wilson

Count Otto 17:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Handicappers' nap

Haliphon (4.30 Epsom)

Finished runner-up in this race last year before going on to win his next two starts, latterly off a mark 1lb higher than today's. Well held on his last two starts, but that was also the case last year and he's well treated if returning to form.

Paul Curtis

Haliphon 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

The Foxes (1.30 Epsom)

Royal Lodge winner last term, did not get the credit he deserved for his success in a truly run Dante at York and can silence the doubters.

Dave Edwards

The Foxes 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Tallulah Myla (2.45 Epsom)

Strong traveller who should appreciate getting a lead in a well-run race over the minimum trip.

Steffan Edwards

Tallulah Myla 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Gioia Cieca (1.50 Musselburgh)

Disappointing at York last time out but had previously shaped with promise in a couple of C&D handicaps this year. Will appreciate the fast conditions and runs from a very attractive mark with his yard in top form.

Jake Aldrich

Gioia Cieca 13:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Newmarket nap

Desert Falcon (7.40 Lingfield)

Fancied to keep Sir Mark Prescott's good run going after some smart work on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Desert Falcon 19:40 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

