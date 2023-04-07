Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Handicappers' nap
Ramo (2.50 Newton Abbot)
A 7lb rise for beating a subsequent winner at Plumpton is cancelled out by his rider's claim and should make a strong bid to follow up.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
The Gatekeeper (2.25 Musselburgh)
Ran as though a mile on heavy just stretched his stamina at Doncaster and he'll be suited by the return to 7f.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Hyland (3.15 Haydock)
Wasn't hard pressed when second in a qualifier for this, where he stayed the trip well under considerate handling on his first try at around three miles. This looks to have been the plan and he's Nicky Henderson's sole runner on Saturday.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Metier (3.35 Musselburgh)
Below his best this winter but landed the November Handicap at Doncaster and it may pay to keep the faith.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
The Changing Man (3.15 Haydock)
Enjoyed an excellent season and ran well for a long way in the Pertemps Final. Was second here in February and looks set to give another bold show.
Rob Sutton
West Country
Itso Fury (3.15 Haydock)
Lightly raced and open to improvement at this longer trip. Has a liking for better ground.
James Stevens
