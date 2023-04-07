Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

(2.50 Newton Abbot)

A 7lb rise for beating a subsequent winner at Plumpton is cancelled out by his rider's claim and should make a strong bid to follow up.

Steve Mason

Ramo 14:50 Newton Abbot View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.25 Musselburgh)

Ran as though a mile on heavy just stretched his stamina at Doncaster and he'll be suited by the return to 7f.

Richard Young

The Gatekeeper 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.15 Haydock)

Wasn't hard pressed when second in a qualifier for this, where he stayed the trip well under considerate handling on his first try at around three miles. This looks to have been the plan and he's Nicky Henderson's sole runner on Saturday.

Harry Wilson

Hyland 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.35 Musselburgh)

Below his best this winter but landed the November Handicap at Doncaster and it may pay to keep the faith.

Dave Edwards

Metier 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.15 Haydock)

Enjoyed an excellent season and ran well for a long way in the Pertemps Final. Was second here in February and looks set to give another bold show.

Rob Sutton

The Changing Man 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

West Country

(3.15 Haydock)

Lightly raced and open to improvement at this longer trip. Has a liking for better ground.

James Stevens

Itso Fury 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.