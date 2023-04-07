Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

Ramo (2.50 Newton Abbot)

A 7lb rise for beating a subsequent winner at Plumpton is cancelled out by his rider's claim and should make a strong bid to follow up.
Steve Mason

Silk
Ramo14:50 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Ned Fox (7lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Eyecatcher

The Gatekeeper (2.25 Musselburgh)

Ran as though a mile on heavy just stretched his stamina at Doncaster and he'll be suited by the return to 7f.
Richard Young

Silk
The Gatekeeper14:25 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Hyland (3.15 Haydock) 

Wasn't hard pressed when second in a qualifier for this, where he stayed the trip well under considerate handling on his first try at around three miles. This looks to have been the plan and he's Nicky Henderson's sole runner on Saturday.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Hyland15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Speed figures

Metier (3.35 Musselburgh)

Below his best this winter but landed the November Handicap at Doncaster and it may pay to keep the faith.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Metier15:35 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

The Changing Man (3.15 Haydock)

Enjoyed an excellent season and ran well for a long way in the Pertemps Final. Was second here in February and looks set to give another bold show.
Rob Sutton

Silk
The Changing Man15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country

Itso Fury (3.15 Haydock)

Lightly raced and open to improvement at this longer trip. Has a liking for better ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Itso Fury15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 18:27, 7 April 2023
