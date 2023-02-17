Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Ede'iffs Elton (3.42 Wincanton)

Dual course-and-distance winner who is only 1lb higher in the handicap than when running out a wide-margin winner of this race last year.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Irish Hill (3.00 Ascot)

Chasing a hat-trick after defying a 6lb rise when delivering a career-best performance to win at Fakenham on New Year's Day.
Liam Headd

Speed figures

Crystal Delight (3.58 Lingfield)

Recorded a personal best when a pleasing second at Newcastle last month and timewise could be in the driving seat.
Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Revels Hill (2.25 Ascot)

Strong credentials on form of Ascot second in November. Retains potential and cheekpieces added for the first time.
James Stevens

Eyecatcher

Djelo (3.00 Ascot)

Found the drop back to 2m against him when running on for a never-nearer third at Sandown last time and makes obvious appeal upped to 2m3½f off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

First Lord De Cuet (2.40 Haydock)

Can end a spell of seconditis having finished runner-up on all five chase starts. Has shown useful form and the step up in trip is unlikely to be an issue. He should go well.
Tom Gibbings

 

Published on 17 February 2023
