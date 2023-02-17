Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Ede'iffs Elton (3.42 Wincanton)
Dual course-and-distance winner who is only 1lb higher in the handicap than when running out a wide-margin winner of this race last year.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Irish Hill (3.00 Ascot)
Chasing a hat-trick after defying a 6lb rise when delivering a career-best performance to win at Fakenham on New Year's Day.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Crystal Delight (3.58 Lingfield)
Recorded a personal best when a pleasing second at Newcastle last month and timewise could be in the driving seat.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Revels Hill (2.25 Ascot)
Strong credentials on form of Ascot second in November. Retains potential and cheekpieces added for the first time.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Djelo (3.00 Ascot)
Found the drop back to 2m against him when running on for a never-nearer third at Sandown last time and makes obvious appeal upped to 2m3½f off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
First Lord De Cuet (2.40 Haydock)
Can end a spell of seconditis having finished runner-up on all five chase starts. Has shown useful form and the step up in trip is unlikely to be an issue. He should go well.
Tom Gibbings
