Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Zouky (3.40 York)
Last on both all-weather starts this year but two from two on turf last term and it may pay to keep the faith.
Dave Edwards
Mill Stream (3.40 York)
Had nine subsequent winners behind when winning on debut before going down by just half a length to Noble Style, who has since won a Group 2 and finished sixth in the 2,000 Guineas. Will come on for his reappearance in the Group 2 Sandy Lane, drops massively in class and his form suggests a mark of 98 could underestimate him.
Harry Wilson
Great State (2.50 Sandown)
Thriving at present and should be suited by the nature of this track. Can defy a penalty.
Richard Young
Box To Box (2.45 Chester)
Won twice at Chester last summer on a sound surface, latterly off the same mark. Looks primed for a return to form, having performed with credit in a higher grade under testing conditions at the May meeting.
Paul Curtis
Pure Angel (3.40 York)
Impressive winner of a Wolverhampton novice in November and the form has been franked since. Shaped well on reappearance and should be suited by the return to 6f.
Jake Aldrich
Cracksking (4.00 Sandown)
The son of Frankel has taken his time since finishing a decent third on the all-weather in the spring, but has been working nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
