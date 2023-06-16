Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Zouky (3.40 York)

Last on both all-weather starts this year but two from two on turf last term and it may pay to keep the faith.

Dave Edwards

Zouky 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Philip McBride

The Punt nap

Mill Stream (3.40 York)

Had nine subsequent winners behind when winning on debut before going down by just half a length to Noble Style, who has since won a Group 2 and finished sixth in the 2,000 Guineas. Will come on for his reappearance in the Group 2 Sandy Lane, drops massively in class and his form suggests a mark of 98 could underestimate him.

Harry Wilson

Mill Stream 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Eyecatcher

Great State (2.50 Sandown)

Thriving at present and should be suited by the nature of this track. Can defy a penalty.

Richard Young

Great State 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

Handicappers' nap

Box To Box (2.45 Chester)

Won twice at Chester last summer on a sound surface, latterly off the same mark. Looks primed for a return to form, having performed with credit in a higher grade under testing conditions at the May meeting.

Paul Curtis

Box To Box 14:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Pure Angel (3.40 York)

Impressive winner of a Wolverhampton novice in November and the form has been franked since. Shaped well on reappearance and should be suited by the return to 6f.

Jake Aldrich

Pure Angel 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (4.00 Sandown)

The son of Frankel has taken his time since finishing a decent third on the all-weather in the spring, but has been working nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Crystal Delight 15:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Jarvis

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

