Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

Tafreej (2.05 Goodwood)
Undone by the combination of racing on the near side on soft ground when a well-backed favourite for his Newbury reappearance last month, he travelled well enough to add to the view that he is better than his opening mark.
Paul Curtis

Tafreej14:05 Goodwood
Jky: Dane O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Newmarket nap

Robusto (8.10 Salisbury)
Has been showing up nicely in his work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and fancied to strike in his first handicap for owners Heath House Optimists.
David Milnes

Robusto20:10 Salisbury
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

The Punt nap

Cold Case  (3.00 Haydock)
Improved greatly at the end of last season and returned with an impressive success in Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial. Can confirm that form with Bradsell and take a step up in class in his stride.
Matt Rennie

Cold Case15:00 Haydock
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Proud And Regal (3.40 Curragh)
Travelled well but didn't get home in a Derby trial and can do better now back down in trip.
Ron Wood

Dark horse

Secret Mistral (4.10 Haydock)

Returns to Haydock having won over course and distance here last May, suggesting she has a good chance on her seasonal reappearance. The booking of the in-form Neil Callan is another positive.
Jamie Griffith

Secret Mistral16:10 Haydock
Jky: Neil Callan (-lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing  

Published on 26 May 2023
