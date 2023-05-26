Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Tafreej (2.05 Goodwood)
Undone by the combination of racing on the near side on soft ground when a well-backed favourite for his Newbury reappearance last month, he travelled well enough to add to the view that he is better than his opening mark.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Tafreej (2.05 Goodwood)
Beaten favourite on soft ground on his Newbury return but can make amends on a sounder surface.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Robusto (8.10 Salisbury)
Has been showing up nicely in his work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and fancied to strike in his first handicap for owners Heath House Optimists.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Cold Case (3.00 Haydock)
Improved greatly at the end of last season and returned with an impressive success in Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial. Can confirm that form with Bradsell and take a step up in class in his stride.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Proud And Regal (3.40 Curragh)
Travelled well but didn't get home in a Derby trial and can do better now back down in trip.
Ron Wood
.
Dark horse
Secret Mistral (4.10 Haydock)
Returns to Haydock having won over course and distance here last May, suggesting she has a good chance on her seasonal reappearance. The booking of the in-form Neil Callan is another positive.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
