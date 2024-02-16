Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Botox Has (2.40 Haydock)
Course-and-distance winner on testing ground under Caoilin Quinn on his only previous start at Haydock and can do the same again.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Smoky Mountain (5.30 Newcastle)
Travelled well and was only narrowly denied over a mile at Southwell last time. Returns to his winning distance of 7f and should take the beating for in-form Charlie Fellowes.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Irish Hill (2.25 Ascot)
Took this race off a higher mark last year and ran well enough over a trip that stretched him last time. That suggests he can cash in off a favourable rating, which is enhanced by Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Anno Power (4.45 Ascot)
Made an encouraging debut at Exeter and now runs against her own sex. Her yard is in form and she can go one better.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Nemean Lion (2.05 Wincanton)
Winner of the Welsh Champion Hurdle, he has posted a couple of solid efforts since and improved his Topspeed figure each time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Irish Hill (2.25 Ascot)
Winner of the race last year off a higher mark. Form a bit shaky since but ran well for a long way in the Lanzarote at Kempton last time and this drop in trip should suit him well.
George Bonds
Published on 16 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:24, 16 February 2024
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Fair Grounds on Saturday
Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
Saturday Horse Racing Each Way Tips: Haydock Grand National Trial Handicap Chase + £40 in Free Bets
