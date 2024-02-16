Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Botox Has (2.40 Haydock)

Course-and-distance winner on testing ground under Caoilin Quinn on his only previous start at Haydock and can do the same again.

Charlie Huggins

Botox Has 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary Moore

Eyecatcher

Smoky Mountain (5.30 Newcastle)

Travelled well and was only narrowly denied over a mile at Southwell last time. Returns to his winning distance of 7f and should take the beating for in-form Charlie Fellowes.

Steffan Edwards

Smoky Mountain 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Handicappers' nap

Irish Hill (2.25 Ascot)

Took this race off a higher mark last year and ran well enough over a trip that stretched him last time. That suggests he can cash in off a favourable rating, which is enhanced by Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim.

Steve Mason

Irish Hill 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Anno Power (4.45 Ascot)

Made an encouraging debut at Exeter and now runs against her own sex. Her yard is in form and she can go one better.

James Stevens

Anno Power 16:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

Nemean Lion (2.05 Wincanton)

Winner of the Welsh Champion Hurdle, he has posted a couple of solid efforts since and improved his Topspeed figure each time.

Dave Edwards

Nemean Lion 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Dark horse

Irish Hill (2.25 Ascot)

Winner of the race last year off a higher mark. Form a bit shaky since but ran well for a long way in the Lanzarote at Kempton last time and this drop in trip should suit him well.

George Bonds

Irish Hill 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

