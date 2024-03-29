Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Clovis Island (4.15 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained six-year-old pulled a long way clear of the rest when just touched off by a long odds-on shot at this course in February and is open to improvement upped in trip on his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Clovis Island 16:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

The Punt nap

Silky Wilkie (3.00 Musselburgh)

The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old impressively ran away with this last year and held his form in stronger contests on turf in 2023. Crucially, he runs off a 2lb lower mark than he did 12 months ago.

Matt Rennie

Silky Wilkie 15:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam Feilden (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Sweet Fantasy (3.35 Musselburgh)

Twice a winner over hurdles since joining James Owen, this five-year-old relishes soft ground and is open to further improvement on her return to the Flat.

Steffan Edwards

Sweet Fantasy 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Sweet Fantasy (3.35 Musselburgh)

Two victories over hurdles this year underline her wellbeing and the progressive James Owen-trained mare may be on a very favourable mark on the Flat.

Dave Edwards

Sweet Fantasy 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

West Country nap

Inflexible (3.50 Haydock)

Not too far away at Wincanton last time and capable of scoring off his mark. Open to improvement and stable appears to be in better form now.

James Stevens

Inflexible 15:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Dark horse

Judicial Law (2.40 Haydock)

His two good runs at Cheltenham handicaps in the autumn have worked out well and his latest run at Newbury was respectable on ground that probably didn't suit. He looks to have been held back for this race and the yard have an excellent record in these finals.

Rob Sutton



Judicial Law 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh on ITV on Saturday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.