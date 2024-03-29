Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Clovis Island (4.15 Carlisle)
The Nicky Richards-trained six-year-old pulled a long way clear of the rest when just touched off by a long odds-on shot at this course in February and is open to improvement upped in trip on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Silky Wilkie (3.00 Musselburgh)
The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old impressively ran away with this last year and held his form in stronger contests on turf in 2023. Crucially, he runs off a 2lb lower mark than he did 12 months ago.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Sweet Fantasy (3.35 Musselburgh)
Twice a winner over hurdles since joining James Owen, this five-year-old relishes soft ground and is open to further improvement on her return to the Flat.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Sweet Fantasy (3.35 Musselburgh)
Two victories over hurdles this year underline her wellbeing and the progressive James Owen-trained mare may be on a very favourable mark on the Flat.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Inflexible (3.50 Haydock)
Not too far away at Wincanton last time and capable of scoring off his mark. Open to improvement and stable appears to be in better form now.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Judicial Law (2.40 Haydock)
His two good runs at Cheltenham handicaps in the autumn have worked out well and his latest run at Newbury was respectable on ground that probably didn't suit. He looks to have been held back for this race and the yard have an excellent record in these finals.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Published on 29 March 2024
Last updated 18:24, 29 March 2024
