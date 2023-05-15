Sandown Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' 12-line perm for the evening meeting

Royal Ascot clues should be on offer in the opening 5f juvenile fillies' race at Sandown (5.40) and there are several interesting newcomers. Primarily from a pedigree perspective, I'll pick Blue Point filly , the Clive Cox-trained daughter of Showcasing and , a half-sister to smart sprinter Clarendon House.

The 1m6f handicap (6.15) has been won by some useful stayers over the years. is out of a Fred Darling winner, but is interesting upped to this trip for the first time and is selected. Likely pace angle , who could have a tactical advantage from stall one, is also added.

The feature Heron Stakes (6.45) looks a fine opportunity for Derby and St James's Palace-entered colt to maintain his unbeaten record. Initially slated for the French 2,000 Guineas, he can claim this weaker prize on Sandown's drying surface.

It is difficult to rule anyone out in a strong 1m2f novice (7.15). Once-raced winner is well entered up later in the campaign and gets the vote along with , who made no mistake at the first time of asking at Windsor last month for Hughie Morrison. He may be underestimated.

Irish Derby entrant could be well treated off an opening mark of 87 in the next (7.45), while Richard Kingscote arrives for just the one ride at Sandown in the finale (8.20) aboard . She brings a lightly raced, progressive profile to the table against a group of largely exposed rivals.

Sandown Placepot perm

5.40

1 Boann

7 Miss Show Off

10 Seven Aces

6.15

2 Star Mood

3 Roost

6.45

4 Slipofthepen

7.15

2 Artistic Star

3 Clever Relation

7.45

1 If Not Now

8.20

3 Mountain Queen

3x2x1x2x1x1 = 12 lines

