Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Sandown's opener (6.12) looks like one of the harder races to solve for Placepot punters, but could set us on the way.

It has been a while since she ran, but David Pipe has given her a wind operation and she has Sandown form figures of 214. She's not badly handicapped if returning fit and well.

Runaway last-time-out winner Silastar will encounter different ground this time, so for back-up I'll go with , a course-and-distance winner last season on soft ground but with comparable form on a quicker surface.

is the main selection in the next (6.42), but another is needed and, of the two promising Blue Point colts, achieved more than On Point on his debut so is the selection.

A small field and a steady gallop are not the conditions that suit hot favourite Enemy in the third (7.12), so I'll take a chance by leaving him out in favour of and . I'm going to have a small bet against big-race favourite (7.42) but I doubt he'll be out of the first two and he's the banker.

and are two improving four-year-olds I like the look of in the fifth (8.12), so that just leaves the far more difficult lucky last (8.42) to solve.

My three against the field are , and , with the latter potentially nicely treated after getting handicapped with three winter all-weather runs.

Sandown Placepot perm

6.12

2 Lady Reset

13 Nonsuch Lad

6.42

1 Blue Storm

2 Dapper Valley

7.12

2 Nate The Great

3 Robert Escobarr

7.42

4 Desert Crown

8.12

4 Yaanaas

6 Quantico

8.42

5 Umberto

10 Island Star

12 Garrick Street

2x2x2x1x2x3=48 lines

