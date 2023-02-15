Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders eyes up the guaranteed £100,000 pool

I'm sweet on the chances of under Niall Houlihan in the opening conditional jockey's handicap hurdle (1.15). He ran a nice race under a penalty in a hot juvenile contest last time and is thrown in off 106 on that form.

Former Grade 1-winning juvenile showed he has a future over fences with a nice jumping display at Lingfield recently and looks well treated off 135 back in a handicap (1.50).

I'm torn between and in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Novices' Hurdle (2.25). Gordon Elliott scored with his last runner at Sandown and the form from Deeply Superficial's Naas run in December looks red hot, while You Wear It Well drops in class after chasing home Hermes Allen in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle.

warmed up for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup (3.00) when wider than ideal over course and distance 12 days ago and is probably the only runner capable of improvement for a team who know what it takes to win this.

is better than he showed when a disappointing favourite for a Grade 2 at Warwick last time and should go close in the 2m novice hurdle (3.35).

I'll also throw in, who has sound claims on his second to Givega's smart stablemate Authorised Speed here in December.

The 3m handicap chase (4.10) might be more open than the early odds suggest. I'll chance big-priced pair , who has been given a chance by the handicapper and , who has slipped back to his last winning mark and represents an in-form yard.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

11 Freddy Robinson

1.50

1 Quel Destin

2.25

1 Deeply Superficial

5 You Wear It Well

3.00

3 Broken Halo

3.35

1 Givega

4 Immortal

4.10

3 Domaine De L'Isle

6 Keep Wondering

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

