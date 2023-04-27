Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the televised card at Sandown

There isn't much soft-ground form to go on in Sandown's opener (1.15), but has won on such ground and is race-fit so has to be a Placepot contender.

has handled good to soft, and his 211 record at Sandown plus Oisin Murphy''s good record for Rod Millman (19 per cent strike-rate) makes him the second pick.

, a soft-ground winner at the track and still in the Dante, looks a very obvious contender for the Esher Cup (1.50) and should make the first two.

In the Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25), , who managed just two runs last season, is evidently more forward this time and is very much the one to beat in receipt of 5lb from Anmaat, who is nonetheless respected.

The bet365 Mile (3.00) is much tougher and could be tactical, so I'm tempted to leave out favourite Light Infantry, who can be keen and will no doubt be held up. could get the run of the race up front, while and are proper mudlarks.

and Salt Bay would be my two in the bet365 Classic Trial (3.35). The former clearly stays well and acts on the ground, while achieved a high level of form for one so green in two starts last season, and he won't mind the surface either.

There are plenty of well related fillies in the final leg (4.10), but and are the two who stand out.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

4 Safari Dream

7 Betweenthesticks

1.50

1 Local Dynasty

2.25

2 Adayar

3.00

1 Mutasaabeq

2 Angel Bleu

6 Migration

3.35

1 Arrest

5 Salt Bay

4.10

2 Queen Of Fairies

5 Infinite Cosmos

2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 24 lines

