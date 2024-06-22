Royal Ascot tips 2024: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day five of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Saturday's card

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 6f

By Tom Segal

Shartash is fully expected to go close but I can't let recent Victoria Cup winner The Wizard Of Eye go unbacked at a double-figure price because he looked special when coming from well off the pace to get up on the line that day.

That was over 7f and he hasn't run over 6f since his two-year-old days back in 2021, but he looked a fast horse that day and shouldn't have too many problems stepping back to this trip. Furthermore, he has the front-runners Quinault and Washington Heights drawn close by, so his draw in stall 14 might be the place to be.

The Wizard Of Eye 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Wokingham Stakes, 6f

By Paul Kealy

I saw enough in Harry Three's Salisbury fourth last month on his first run for 630 days to suggest much of the old ability remains, so it's worth taking the chance with Ryan Moore on board.

No fewer than 18 of Moore's 38 career rides for trainer Clive Cox have finished in the first two, with 13 winning, and that includes two victories with Harry Three on the only occasions he has ridden him. In the first he turned a valuable York handicap into a procession, while next time he won by even further in a Listed race at Deauville.

Harry Three couldn't cut the mustard in Group 1 company on his next two starts, but he wasn't disgraced in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and went missing for nearly two years after the Sprint Cup, so there may have been a reason for that. If he was coming here straight after that York success off just 7lb higher he'd be a single-figure priced favourite, so at around 16-1 he's certainly worth chancing.

Harry Three 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Clive Cox

Jersey Stakes, 7f

By Kevin Morley

A winner of the Craven on his reappearance, Haatem went on to place in the Guineas at Newmarket, as well as the Irish version. He should appreciate this stiff 7f and earns the vote ahead of last season's Coventry winner River Tiber, who was one place behind the selection at the Curragh.

Task Force wasn't disgraced in the Guineas at Newmarket on his reappearance and is best of the rest.

Haatem 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

