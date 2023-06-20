Royal Ascot tips 2023: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Tuesday's card

3.40 Ascot: King's Stand Stakes

By Paul Kealy

She won three Group 1s on the spin last season from 5f to 6½f on ground ranging from soft to good to firm, and when she won the Nunthorpe she earned an RPR of 125. A repeat of that would mean any colt or gelding would have to run to 128 to match her, and only two horses have bettered that over 5f in Britain since 2009 – Battaash and Nature Strip.

Highfield Princess 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

2.30 Ascot: Queen Anne Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Modern Games, Native Trail and Inspiral all fare well on trends, but it's course form that gives the nod to the last-named. She scored at this meeting on her reappearance last year and can repeat the trick. The Lockinge is often a good pointer, so this year's winner Modern Games is the pick of Godolphin's pair.

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.35 Ascot: Wolferton Stakes

By David Dennett

He has returned this season in fine fettle, beginning the campaign by seeing off Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs at Leopardstown and then being beaten just a neck when fourth in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp.

Buckaroo 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4.20 Ascot: St James's Palace Stakes

By Tom Segal

He has to improve a fair bit to beat Chaldean and Paddington, but he was impressive on his sole start as a two-year-old and even more so when giving weight and a thrashing to some good horses at York last time. The key to Mostabshir is good ground and he has a very similar career path to that of the recent Oaks winner Soul Sister.

Mostabshir 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Our dedicated Ascot site is back! Find all the Royal Ascot racecards , odds and tips as well as exclusive free bets for Royal Ascot to give you the perfect head start.

Read these next:

Cracking the Royal Ascot puzzle with David Jennings

Royal Ascot day 1 tips 2023: five horses to back on Tuesday

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.